TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Need fresh eyes on your final paper?
The University Writing Center will remain open for tutoring through Friday, May 11th. We will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. On Tuesday, May 8th, we will offer tutorials until 7:00 p.m.
Please call ahead to secure an appointment: (806) 742-2476, ext. 2.
The UWC is located in Room 175 of the English/Philosophy Building—in the east wing at the south end.

Online tutorials will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8th.

The UWC will open for the summer sessions June 5th at 9:00 a.m.
Posted:
5/7/2018

Originator:
BETH Bowen

Email:
elizabeth.bowen@ttu.edu

Department:
University Writing Center


Categories