The University Writing Center will remain open for tutoring through Friday, May 11th. We will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. On Tuesday, May 8th, we will offer tutorials until 7:00 p.m.

Please call ahead to secure an appointment: (806) 742-2476, ext. 2.

The UWC is located in Room 175 of the English/Philosophy Building—in the east wing at the south end.



Online tutorials will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8th.



The UWC will open for the summer sessions June 5th at 9:00 a.m.