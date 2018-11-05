TTU HomeTechAnnounce

LGBTQIA Faculty-Staff Association Gathering!
"I've been embraced by a new community. That's what happens when you’re finally honest about who you are: you find others like you." --Chaz Bono

Texas Tech has a new LGBTQIA Faculty-Staff Association! All faculty, staff, and graduate teaching/research assistants who identify as LGBTQIA are welcome to join. Our third gathering will take place on Friday, May 11, 5:00-6:00 PM, at the Glass Half Full Taproom (inside the Alamo Drafthouse).

If you’d like more information about the LGBTQIA FSA, please e-mail Jody Randall (jody.randall@ttu.edu) or Kirsten Cook (kirsten.cook@ttu.edu).
5/9/2018

Kirsten Cook

kirsten.cook@ttu.edu

Rawls College of Business

Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 5/11/2018

Glass Half Full Taproom (inside the Alamo Drafthouse)

