Looking for a great job close to campus? Look no further than COWamongus! We are looking to hire several student assistants that are hard working and self motivated individuals. We are looking to fill all open undergraduate student assistant positions for the summer . If you are interested in applying please stop by the Animal and Food Sciences building and apply. Our Special today is a bacon Cheeseburger with fries, tots, or onion rings and a 24oz drink for $7.99.

The positions we are hiring for are for food service personnel.

Cowamongus is a small restaurant with a meat market inside our store.

For any questions please call us at 806-742-2882 and ask for Adrian or you can send us an email at redraider.rodriguez@ttu.edu. Posted:

5/9/2018



Originator:

Adrian Rodriguez



Email:

redraider.rodriguez@ttu.edu



Department:

Animal and Food Sciences





Categories

Departmental

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

