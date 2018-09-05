Designated quiet study areas in the University Library are the stacks levels 1 through 5. The basement, ground floor and second floor (Digital Media Studio) are all areas where group study space can be found. Students can also reserve private Group Study Rooms at https://reserve.lib.ttu.edu/.

Also, Lab 150 and the nearby lobby will be open for quiet study from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. May 9 through May 14.

The University Library will have extended hours for finals and will be open 24 hours a day from May 9 through May 14. The University Library will close at 8 p.m. May 15.

#ReadEmWreckEm and good luck on finals!