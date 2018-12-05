The Lubbock Chorale presents "The Glory of Venice"! Come enjoy the beautiful music of Gabrieli, Schutz, and Monteverdi as presented by The Lubbock Chorale accompanied by strings, brass and organ. The Spring Masterworks concert will be held in Hemmle Recital Hall in the TTU School of Music on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available at Select-A-Seat, by calling 806-770-2000, or at the door prior to the concert. Student tickets (with a student ID) are available for $5.00 at the door. This production is made possible by the generous support of the CH Foundation and Helen Jones Foundation.