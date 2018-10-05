|
ANTH 3322 provides an overview of religious behavior in human societies across time and space. We will examine religious traditions in both world cultures and in small-scale societies, drawing on the instructor's extensive fieldwork in the Pacific, Caribbean and parts of Native North America. The course makes use of numerous documentaries and feature films to illustrate the themes that are brought up in the readings and lectures. No prior experience or coursework in anthropology is required for this course.
|Posted:
5/10/2018
Originator:
Jeffrey P Williams
Email:
jeffrey.p.williams@ttu.edu
Department:
SASW
Categories