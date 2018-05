TOSM / Computer Center - Hours of Operations for Spring Finals 2018 Thu, May 10 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Fri, May 11 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Sat, May 12 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Mon, May 14 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Tue, May 15 8:00 am to 8:00 pm (Note: Open during lunch on these days only) Departments needing Scantrons, please call in advance (742-7000) to have them ready for pick up. Posted:

5/11/2018



LISA Gould



LISA.GOULD@ttu.edu



TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt



Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 5/10/2018



TOSM / Computer Center



