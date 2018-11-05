



The user friendly design of KMS 2.0 provides easier navigation, and we look forward to the positive reception of this new version. The official release of KMS 2.0 will be on Monday 05/14/2018. To assist with your successful navigation of KMS 2.0, we have attached the help documents for both general users and department heads. Please feel free to email spacepladmin.isadmins@ttu.edu or call (806) 742-2103 with any questions or concerns. Visit KMS 2.0: http://is.operations.ttu.edu/odkms/default.aspx KMS Information/Help Page: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/operations/KMS/ Posted: 5/11/2018

Lisa Simmons



Email: lisa.simmons@ttu.edu



Department: Ops Div Planning and Admin





