The School of Art is now accepting undergraduate students for enrollment in Beginning Metal and Jewelry Design (ART 3333) for the Fall 2018 semester. Students will learn a variety of techniques, including how to use a jeweler’s saw, filing and sanding, riveting, soldering and basic torch work, basic stone setting, and construction techniques.





Watch the video to see what you can create in this class: http://bit.ly/ART_3333_Beginning_Metal_and_Jewelry_Design





Non-art majors may also enroll, and prerequisites may be waived for dedicated, motivated students. Two sections of ART 3333 are currently being offered: ART 3333-301 TR 12-2:50 and ART 3333-302 TR 3-5:50.



