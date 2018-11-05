TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Get All Fired Up: Enroll for Beginning Metal and Jewelry Design ART 3333
The School of Art is now accepting undergraduate students for enrollment in Beginning Metal and Jewelry Design (ART 3333) for the Fall 2018 semester. Students will learn a variety of techniques, including how to use a jeweler’s saw, filing and sanding, riveting, soldering and basic torch work, basic stone setting, and construction techniques. 

Watch the video to see what you can create in this class: http://bit.ly/ART_3333_Beginning_Metal_and_Jewelry_Design

Non-art majors may also enroll, and prerequisites may be waived for dedicated, motivated students. Two sections of ART 3333 are currently being offered: ART 3333-301 TR 12-2:50 and ART 3333-302 TR 3-5:50. 

For questions, please email Professor of Jewelry Design and Metalsmithing Robly A. Glover at r.glover@ttu.edu.

Posted:
5/11/2018

Originator:
Paula Yeager

Email:
paula.l.yeager@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Art


Categories