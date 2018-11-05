You are invited to participate in research study about the concerns, challenge, and satisfaction of teaching online courses conducted by Dr. Jonpil Cheon, principal investigator and Cheri Hadley, a doctoral candidate in the Instructional Technology program in the College of Education at TTU. Cheri Hadley is conducting this study for her dissertation.

We are looking for faculty members who are currently teaching online or have taught at least one online course in the past to participate in a research study on the concerns, challenge, and satisfaction of teaching online courses. Participating faculty will be asked to take an anonymous online survey that takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Research participation is completely confidential. No compensation will be made for your participation in the study. Click the following link for further details about the study: Survey Information Sheet .

If you are interested in taking the survey, click the following link: Take the Survey.

Your participation will help us understand more about faculty needs teaching online courses using the Learning Management System (LMS).



For more information about the study, please contact Cheri Hadley at cheri.hadley@ttu.edu or Dr. Cheon at

806-834-2052

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University and they can be contacted by email at

