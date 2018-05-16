APPLY NOW to t he prestigious Ronald E. McNair Scholars program .





12 rising juniors will enter a mentoring program in Fall '18 preparing them for an 8-week internship in Summer '19.





After the internship, students will present their work at a research conference and begin GRE preparation.





Our mentors will guide students through the graduate school application process and provide any other academic support.





The application is easy! Just submit a 500-word essay and 2-3 references.





Benefits include:

Paid Summer Internship

Graduate Research Mentoring

Global Alumni Network Requirements include: Current Sophomores/Rising Juniors (30-64 credits earned)

First-Generation Student OR Low-Income Student OR Minority Student

2 recommendations/ 500-word Essay/ Resume

All majors can apply!