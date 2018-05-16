APPLY NOW to the prestigious Ronald E. McNair Scholars program.
12 rising juniors will enter a mentoring program in Fall '18 preparing them for an 8-week internship in Summer '19.
After the internship, students will present their work at a research conference and begin GRE preparation.
Our mentors will guide students through the graduate school application process and provide any other academic support.
The application is easy! Just submit a 500-word essay and 2-3 references.
Benefits include:
- Paid Summer Internship
- Graduate Research Mentoring
- Global Alumni Network
Requirements include:
- Current Sophomores/Rising Juniors (30-64 credits earned)
- First-Generation Student OR Low-Income Student OR Minority Student
- 2 recommendations/ 500-word Essay/ Resume
- All majors can apply!
Application Timeline:
- Submit materials by May 18 '18
- Conduct interviews by May 25 '18
- Inform awardees by June 1 '18
Send all inquires to Project Director, Darin Williams (darin.williams@ttu.edu)