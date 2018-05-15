The TTU IT Division will perform extended maintenance on the Lyris List Manager service beginning on Thursday, May 24th, at 7:00 pm CDT through 7:00 am CDT, Monday, May 28th, 2018. During this time, the Lyris List Manager service will not be available.



If you would like more information on the Lyris List Manager service, please contact ITTS Licensing at itts.licensing@ttu.edu. Should you experience any issues with Lyris List Manager service outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

