The TTU IT Division invites you to attend Summer 2018 ShortCourses. IT professionals teach these courses at no charge to TTU students, faculty, and staff members.

All ShortCourses are held in the ATLC (Advanced Technology Learning Center) Computer Labs, located in the west basement of the University Library building.

ShortCourses include JMP, MATLAB, SAS, SPSS, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Web Analytics, Microsoft OneNote, Excel Formulas, Excel Data Analysis, Excel PivotTable, 3D-Printing, and more….

For additional information and registration, please visit www.itts.ttu.edu/training/shortcourses. If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact us at ITeducation@ttu.edu .

We look forward to serving you!