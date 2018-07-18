“Creating Global Kitchens” Photography Exhibit

Call for Entries

Food connects us to one another, our lands, and our traditions. We will celebrate this important aspect of cultures around the world, by showcasing the variety of ways people grow, distribute, cook and present food. The photograph can be of an international food experience in a foreign country, or locally at an international festival or restaurant. Approximately 50 images will be selected for display in the East and Globe galleries.

For information about submitting your entry, go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/

Deadline: July 18, 2018

Eligibility: Open to all photographers, both amateur and professional

This exhibit will also highlight the efforts Breedlove Foods, Inc., a non-profit food distribution organization located in Lubbock. In the West Gallery, we will display photographs of the people and places throughout the world where Breedlove has helped those in need.

On Display: August 20 through mid-October

Reception: September 27, 2018

Questions: Contact Jan Stogner, Assistant Director of Art and Culture

Jan.stogner@ttu.edu / 806-834-2372