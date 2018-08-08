Are you passionate about the work of racial justice? Participate in a webinar on August 8 at 1:00 p.m. dealing with decentering whiteness and interrupting white supremacy in our lives and work. June 13 Installment: How we individually center whiteness. RSVP requested for space planning: https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/190338.

Content Warning: This webinar will be a space where white folks will process our thoughts and behaviors in a learning environment so we can address them and discuss and tactics of decentering whiteness.

Given the time, please feel free to bring your lunch!

Questions: Tricia Earl or Jody Randall