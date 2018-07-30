TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Get your favorite Starbucks® Drinks All Summer Long!
Starbucks® in the NEW Honors Residence Hall is open this summer! This location features the entire selection of hot and cold drinks (including summer seasonal specials!), whole-bean coffee, espresso, caffè latte, Teavana® tea products, Frappuccino beverages, pastries and snacks. Pre-packaged food items, hot and cold sandwiches, drinkware and other Starbucks® are available for purchase as well. Dining bucks accepted!

Hours
MON – FRI | 7:30 am to 4 pm
*hours subject to change

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech

Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu
Posted:
7/30/2018

Originator:
Alan Cushman

Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services

Event Information
Time: 7:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 7/30/2018

Location:
Starbucks® in the NEW Honors Residence Hall

Categories