|
Raider Exchange at West Village offers students a unique blend of menu choices for dining in or on the go. Hamburgers, flatbread pizzas, a variety of specialty chicken sandwiches and Smart Choices options are only a few of the items offered in this unique location. Raider Exchange offers one of the only Coca-Cola© Freestyle machines on campus!
HOURS
MON – FRI | 7:30 am to 6 pm
SAT – SUN | 11 am to 6 pm
*hours subject to change
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech
Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu
|Posted:
7/11/2018
Originator:
Alan Cushman
Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu
Department:
Hospitality Services
Event Information
Time: 7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 7/11/2018
Location:
Raider Exchange at West Village
Categories