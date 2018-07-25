Raider Exchange at West Village offers students a unique blend of menu choices for dining in or on the go. Hamburgers, flatbread pizzas, a variety of specialty chicken sandwiches and Smart Choices options are only a few of the items offered in this unique location. Raider Exchange offers one of the only Coca-Cola© Freestyle machines on campus!



HOURS

MON – FRI | 7:30 am to 6 pm

SAT – SUN | 11 am to 6 pm

*hours subject to change



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



Time: 7:30 AM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 7/25/2018



Location:

Raider Exchange at West Village



