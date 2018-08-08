TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Raider Exchange at West Village
Raider Exchange at West Village offers students a unique blend of menu choices for dining in or on the go. Hamburgers, flatbread pizzas, a variety of specialty chicken sandwiches and Smart Choices options are only a few of the items offered in this unique location. Raider Exchange offers one of the only Coca-Cola© Freestyle machines on campus!

HOURS
MON – FRI | 7:30 am to 6 pm
SAT – SUN | 11 am to 6 pm
*hours subject to change

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu
8/8/2018

Alan Cushman

alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Hospitality Services

Time: 7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 8/8/2018

Raider Exchange at West Village

