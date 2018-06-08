The Body Project is a program aimed at helping people feel better about their bodies. In this program, students get to attend two, 2-hour sessions designed to improve body image. Randomized prevention trials conducted by at least eight independent labs have found the intervention improves body satisfaction, reduces risk for eating disorders, and improves school and social functioning for hundreds of young women across the US. To learn more about the Body Project, visit the website: http://www.bodyprojectsupport.org

The sessions are held on TTU campus and sponsored by the Psychology Clinic. They are free for students to attend! If you are interested in learning more about this program or want to sign up to attend a group, please contact bodyprojectttu@gmail.com.

To get updates about groups and trainings, check out “Body Project at Texas Tech University” on Facebook or BodyProjectTtu on Instagram!