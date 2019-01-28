|
Need to make a change to your On-Campus Dining Plan? On-campus Dining Plans can be changed through the 20th class day of each semester. The 20th class day of the spring 2019 semester is Wednesday, February 13th.
Running low on Dining Bucks? You can add Dining Bucks at any time during the spring semester. Instead of losing unused Dining Bucks at the end of the spring semester, you can roll them over to your next on-campus living contract (fall or summer).*
*Applies only to on-campus Dining Plan holders.
Dining Plan Change Form
http://housing.ttu.edu/forms/diningplanchange
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, The Raider Card, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu
Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech
Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu
|Posted:
1/28/2019
Originator:
Alan Cushman
Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu
Department:
Hospitality Services
Categories