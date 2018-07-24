TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Are you due for EEO, Title IX, or Ethics training?

If you are overdue on any of your compliance trainings and find you learn better in a classroom style setting rather than online, come join us where you'll receive credit for renewing EEO, Title IX, and Ethics. These classes are available on the following dates:

Wednesday, July 25, 2018 from 3:30pm - 5:00pm in Doak Conference Center Room 156

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 from 10:30am - 12:00pm in Doak Conference Center Room 156

 

To register, login to Sumtotal (https://texastech.sumtotal.host/for the date you would like to attend. We hope to see you there!
Posted:
7/24/2018

Originator:
Kristen Grant

Email:
kristen.grant@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


