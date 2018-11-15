The Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement (CALUE) at Texas Tech University has conference travel funding available to assist with the cost associated with presenting at a professional conference occurring from September 1, 2018 - August 9, 2019. We are now accepting applications!
Refer to the following link to apply. If you have any questions please contact the CALUE staff.
Travel funding link: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/calue/travel_funding_FY19.php
Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement
Drane Hall, Rm 239
calue.ttu.edu
806-742-1095
calue@ttu.edu