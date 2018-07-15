The Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement (CALUE) is now taking applications for undergraduate scholar project funding during the fall 2018 - spring 2019 semesters. Project funding must be used to pay the undergraduate researcher for time worked on their project or to purchase supplies necessary for the student's original project, not both.

The deadline to apply is July 15, 2018 at 11:59 p.m.

Refer to the following link for details and to apply. If you have any questions please contact the CALUE staff.