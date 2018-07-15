TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Fall 2018 - Spring 2019 CALUE Undergraduate Scholar Project Funding

The Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement (CALUE) is now taking applications for undergraduate scholar project funding during the fall 2018 - spring 2019 semesters. Project funding must be used to pay the undergraduate researcher for time worked on their project or to purchase supplies necessary for the student's original project, not both.

The deadline to apply is July 15, 2018 at 11:59 p.m.

Refer to the following link for details and to apply. If you have any questions please contact the CALUE staff.

Undergraduate scholar project funding link: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/calue/project_funding_FY19.php

 

Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement

Drane Hall, Room 239

calue.ttu.edu

806-742-1095

calue@ttu.edu

 
Posted:
7/11/2018

Originator:
Jerylme Robins

Email:
jerylme.robins@ttu.edu

Department:
CALUE


