Service Break applications are OPEN! Don't miss out on these life changing experiences! We have weekend, week-long, and local opportunities focusing on various issues! Take a Break, Serve & Travel during your fall/spring semesters! Find out all about Service Breaks by visiting the website

Have more questions? Contact the Service Break Advisor. jacy.proctor@ttu.edu Posted:

7/23/2018



Originator:

Jacy Proctor



Email:

jacy.proctor@ttu.edu



Department:

CALUE





Categories

Academic

Student Organization