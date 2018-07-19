



You can now pull your citation into DigitalMeasures from ORCID, a non-profit organization supported by a global community of organization members, including research organizations, publishers, funders, professional associations, and other stakeholds in the research ecosystem.





For full instructions to help you get started, please see this informational and training guide: https://www.digitalmeasures.com/activity-insight/docs/orcid.html





As always, the Office of Planning and Assessment stands ready to assist with this. Please contact opa.support@ttu.edu whenever we can help.