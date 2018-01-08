The RISE office (risk intervention and safety education) is looking for super hero's much like yourself to help educate students on prevention and wellness.

If you're an Undergrad Student, Grad Student, or getting your Doctoral Degree we encourage all students to apply!

Students are trained to talk to other students about lowering risks regarding alcohol and drugs, consent education, sexual health education, bystander intervention, healthy relationships, and everything in between.

This is a great way to get involved on campus and gain knowledgeable skills to help yourself, friends, family, and peers.

for more information please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/peereducation/PE.php

to apply please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/peereducation/PEApp.php

Interviews will be held week of October 1st -5th

All day training will be held October 20th !

or contact RISE@ttu.edu to learn more!

thank you for your time, we look forward to hearing from you.