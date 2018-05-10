Texas Tech Student Disability Services is proud to announce a Call for Art for the 2018 Disability Awareness Week. TTU Student artists who identify in having a disability are invited to showcase their artistic talents. Disability Awareness Week will be from October 2-5, 2018, culminating in the First Friday Art Trail on October 5. Art will be displayed in the Ice House Exhibit Area, from 6-9 PM.

Art can be submitted in various formats, including: drawings, sculptures, paintings, photography, electronic, digital, visual & performing, poetry, literature readings, and more.

Art submissions will be accepted starting August 20, 2018 through September 28, 2018.

Submissions must be made by students who identify with having a disability, but do not necessarily need to be registered with Student Disability Services. Submissions may include the student's name and a short bio about their creative process and identifying with a disability. Students may also wish to remain anonymous.

Students are welcome to donate art, where 100% of the proceeds will go to help fund scholarships through the Alex C. Watkins Scholarship Fund. Should a student choose to donate their art towards this scholarship fund, the value of the art is determined entirely by the student.

For more information, please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sds/DAW.php.

For questions or to request ADA accommodations, please email James Whitfield or call Student Disability Services at 806.742.2405. Please refer to TTU OP 40.04: Access for Individuals with Disabilities.