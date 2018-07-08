|
Student Financial Aid and Scholarships is hosting a weekly drawing through August for a $100 scholarship and other prizes. It is open to ALL students and parents. Students enter by going to scholarships.ttu.edu/contest. You will do things like visit us on social media, go to our webpage, and watch videos. Each action is another entry, so increase your chances of winning by doing more. If a parent wins, they can transfer it to their student!
|Posted:
8/7/2018
Originator:
Laura Scott
Email:
laura.scott@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Financial Aid
Categories