Nutritional Sciences master’s student, Makenzie Miller, is seeking volunteers to help conduct a nutrition education needs assessment survey at two Lubbock farmers market locations throughout the summer. Surveys will be conducted throughout the week (days vary), for a period of up to 4 hours. A table and covered area will be provided for volunteers to hand out the survey. Volunteers need no prior experience but shall receive a short training session (15 min) during their first time volunteering. Once trained, individuals may volunteer as many times as they would like for the duration of the study. The study began the first week of June and will run until the first weekend in October.

Volunteer days vary throughout the week and weekend and can accommodate any schedule.

Spanish-speaking individuals are encouraged to volunteer, as some of the study participants may need assistance understanding/translating the survey. However, volunteers are not required to speak Spanish.

To volunteer or for more information, please contact Makenzie Miller by email: makenzie.miller@ttu.edu