Donald Beard, park superintendent of Caprock Canyon State Park, will present “The Texas State Bison Herd – An American Icon” at 5:30 p.m. July 24 in the University Library’s Croslin Room.

The presentation is hosted by Texas Tech Friends of the Libraries and is open to the public. Membership information will be available.

Parking for the event will be available in R11 (band lot) southeast of the University Library.

RSVP to Len Markham, 806.834.4765 or via email at len.markham@ttu.edu.