WHAT IS THIS STUDY ABOUT?

This online study is interested in the earliest stages of romantic relationships.

It can be difficult to study these early relationship stages because people may feel that participating in a study about their relationship makes it seem too serious or committed.

We hope that you will NOT feel that way about participating this study.

Even if you are NOT officially dating someone yet, we hope you will complete the screening survey, which will help determine whether or not you are eligible to participate in our study.

HOW LONG WILL THE STUDY TAKE ?

The screening survey only takes 1-2 minutes.

Those who qualify may participate in up to five survey waves. Participants will complete a short online survey, every 3 weeks, for 12 weeks. The first survey takes about 15-20 minutes. Follow-up surveys will take 5-15 minutes.

Each wave has a gift card drawing. The amount of the gift card and odds of winning increase for each survey wave. Participants who complete every wave are guaranteed $5.

SCREENING SURVEY LINK :

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_24ZV5gEgMJUcHel

This study is a dissertation study being conducted by C. Rebecca Oldham (rebecca.oldham@ttu.edu, 806-834-6489) under the supervision of her mentor Dr. Sylvia Niehuis (sylvia.niehuis@ttu.edu, 806-834-7382).

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

