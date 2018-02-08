Register for PFI 3301 – Introduction to Personal Finance offers skills to help students navigate the financial world... for life! This course covers topics like basic financial concepts, borrowing, investing, and protection. Take this course and give yourself a strong financial footing! This course is offered online and face-to-face to all Texas Tech Students. If you have any questions, please contact Jennifer at jennifer.wilson@ttu.edu Posted:

8/2/2018



Originator:

Jennifer Wilson



Email:

jennifer.wilson@ttu.edu



Department:

Personal Financial Planning





