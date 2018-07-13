Would you like to participate in a vascular health study?

A research study is being conducted on the effects of L-citrulline and Taurine (both amino acids that naturally occur in the body and food) supplementation on blood pressure and vascular function in middle-aged women, as well as ethnic differences in artery function. We are seeking Hispanic and Non-Hispanic Caucasian women (ages 40-80) with high blood pressure (systolic blood pressure above 130 mmHg but below 170 mmHg), with overweight or obesity, and without Type 2 diabetes. The function of the large and small arteries (blood vessels) will be measured at rest and during low-intensity handgrip and leg exercises. Body composition (fat and muscle mass), muscle strength, and blood markers of glucose control and oxidative stress will be measured. This study will consist of a total of 6 visits over the course of 4 weeks. Each visit will vary from 1 hour and 15 to 1 hour 45 minutes in duration. During the 2nd and 4th visits, we will collect about 1 tablespoon of blood. All visits will be to the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management at Texas Tech main campus.

Those finishing the study will be compensated $90 for their time.

If interested, please send your contact information to arun.maharaj@ttu.edu (954-937-9130) or stephen.fischer@ttu.edu (330-208-3339). A brief telephone interview will be conducted to determine if you qualify.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University and is directed by Dr. Arturo Figueroa, a Professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, who can be contacted at arturo.figueroa@ttu.edu in English or Spanish.