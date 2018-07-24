Student Telecounselors assist the Office of Undergraduate Admissions in recruiting freshmen and transfer students. The program consists of a group of current students who call and email prospective students. The Student Telecounseling staff is trained on sharing their experiences as Texas Tech students and answering questions concerning the university and the Lubbock community. The staff is required to work 12-20 hours a week. The program operates Sundays through Thursday evenings. Benefits to students who work for STC: extremely flexible scheduling system, good hours, reference opportunities, & on campus! Apply here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/admissions/StudentAssistant/ Email your resume/cover letter to: whitney.thoms@ttu.edu Posted:

7/24/2018



Originator:

Whitney Thoms



Email:

whitney.thoms@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

