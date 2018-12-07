The Cognos reporting environment will be upgraded to Cognos Analytics this Saturday, July 14, 2018. Cognos analytics will provide new functionality with an updated look and feel. For more information regarding training opportunities, please refer to the Cognos channel found in the Raiderlink/WebRaider portal. Required downtime for this upgrade is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am central time and last approximately seven hours. Updated announcements will be sent as the upgrade is completed.