EMC 4311.H01: Rock and Roll Media surveys the growth of rock and roll with special emphasis on the media used in its production, promotion, distribution and consumption. The class will help organize and host TTU's Electric Guitar in American Culture conference planned for October. The course will meet Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2:00-3:20 p.m. in Fall 2018. All majors are welcome, but a 3.0 minimum GPA and instructor consent are required for non-Honors majors. Please contact the instructor, Prof. Kent Wilkinson, to apply or for more information: kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu Posted:

