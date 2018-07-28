The Department of Natural Resources Management is coordinating a clean-up of alleys and large bulky items in the Arnett-Benson Neighborhood, one of the Universities "neighbors". Volunteers are needed and pick-up trucks or trailers to help clean alleys and load large bulky items in the Arnett Benson neighborhood. The event is Saturday July 28th from 8am-12pm at the Maggie Trejo Community Center 3200 Amherst. Roll-offs will be on site and provided by the City of Lubbock and "Keep Lubbock Beautiful" program will provide garbage bags, loan out gloves and litter tools. For more info email Matthew.McEwen@ttu.edu