Come Join the Heart of Lubbock Community Garden Student Org!
-If you live in an apartment and need a yard to grow your own food, this is perfect for you!
-Learn how to garden, compost, harvest rainwater, and build sustainable landscapes.
-Make art for the garden or gain building skills for our structures
-The best part is you get to keep fresh produce if you help out!
-Come join fun people and spend time outdoors
Please e-mail: LubbockCommunityGarden@gmail.com for more information
Like our Facebook: www.facebook.com/heartoflubbockgarden
Follow us on instagram: @heartoflubbockgarden
This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.