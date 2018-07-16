We are currently looking for undergraduate students interested in a paid part time job assisting with swine research.





Position starts ASAP and will continue throughout the Fall 2018 semester. This position will potentially continue beyond the Fall semester as well.





Students in this position will:

- Gain hands experience working with pigs

- Gain experience working a research laboratory

- learn more about animal physiology and husbandry







Requirements: Must have access to a vehicle to drive to and from the TTU farm (approximately 15-20 minutes away from main campus)





Being and animal science major or having experience with pigs is NOT required





This is a great opportunity to learn new skills and build your resume. If interested please contact at: hailey.wooten@ttu.edu