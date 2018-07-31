The Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC) is pleased to announce that applications are being accepted for the 2018-2019 Service Learning Scholars Program. The Service Learning Scholars (SLS) program fosters a community of scholars who integrate the philosophy, pedagogy, and process of service learning into each component of their professional lives—research, teaching, and service. As is evidenced in the University’s Strategic Plan and Mission Statement, as well as through programs and recognitions such as the Provost’s Integrated Scholars, the Texas Tech community is paying increased attention to the role of civic engagement in the development of our students. The SLS program naturally embodies the goals and mission of the University and aims to provide experienced service learning faculty members with an opportunity for additional development and support of their service learning scholarship. In the SLS program, participants will identify an area of focus related to research, teaching and learning, or service through which they will develop service learning scholarship and/or a project.



The SLS program is open to full-time faculty and instructors who have already participated in the Service Learning Faculty Fellows (SLFF) program. SLS participants will receive a $1000 stipend and the length of the fellowship is 9 months. Applications are due on Thursday, August 9th.



For more information or to apply for the program, please visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/servicelearning/Service_Learning_Scholars/index.php or contact Erika Brooks-Hurst (806-834-6871; erika.d.brooks@ttu.edu).