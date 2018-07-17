Grad School Fast Track: Free GRE Prep, School Visits, and More!

Seniors applying to graduate school next year, APPLY NOW to join the McNair Scholars Program! The Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is funding GRE prep courses (worth $1,200), application consulting, research seminars, and graduate school visits for twelve rising seniors that fit the following eligibility requirements:

First Generation College Students with Limited Income

OR

Under-represented minority students



APPLY NOW because the deadline is July 20th. The application only takes ten minutes to complete.



Contact latricia.phillips@ttu.edu if you have any questions regarding the program or application.



7/17/2018



Darin Williams



Darin.Williams@ttuhsc.edu



PI Elizabeth Sharp





