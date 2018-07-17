Seniors applying to graduate school next year, APPLY NOW to join the McNair Scholars Program!
The Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is funding GRE prep courses (worth $1,200), application consulting, research seminars, and graduate school visits for twelve rising seniors that fit the following eligibility requirements:
First Generation College Students with Limited Income
OR
Under-represented minority students
The application only takes ten minutes to complete. APPLY NOW because the deadline is July 20th.
Contact latricia.phillips@ttu.edu if you have any questions regarding the program or application.