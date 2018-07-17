The Performing Arts Research Lab (PeARL) is looking for students to participate in a research study on interpersonal emotional communication involving music. Participants will listen to music over headphones while viewing videorecordings of people emoting while listening to music themselves.



Research will be conducted in the School of Music on the TTU campus, and the study will take approximately 45 minutes. Participation is completely confidential, and participants will be compensated $10.



For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Lucas Hess at cvpa.pearl@ttu.edu.



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.