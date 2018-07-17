Ever want to learn how to pickle things?

Have a free hour tomorrow night?



Come join us for a special Taste Test Tuesday where we teach YOU how to make delicious family-recipe pickles with cucumbers grown at the garden!



You will need: a mason jar with pop lid, apple cider vinegar, pickling spices, garlic, pickling salt, bay leaves, and anything else you’d like to add.



You may watch or come pickle yourselves. FREE EVENT.



Taste Test Tuesdays are our free monthly event in which we taste test new recipes from food grown at the garden! It is a way to learn how to take home grown garden produce and turn them into something delicious! Come try some free food and socialize with your neighbors.

