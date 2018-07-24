TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Research participants needed – earn up to $30!

 

Research participants are needed for a study examining the influence of reinforcement on taste preferences. 

Complete an online survey to be entered into a drawing for one of two $25 Amazon gift cards. Afterward, you may be invited to come into the lab to provide taste ratings in exchange for a $5 Amazon gift card. 

Scheduling is extremely flexible throughout the summer! Email tastestudy.ttu@gmail.com to indicate interest or for more information.

 This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
7/24/2018

Originator:
Tran Le

Email:
tran.le@ttu.edu

Department:
Psychological Sciences


