



The funding application process to apply for FY20 SGA Funding opens September 10, 2018. The application process will be in TechConnect (CampusLabs). The step-by-step instructions (as well as direct links to each step) are located on the SGA website ( Funding Overview and Funding Process pages). Funding Request Process Begins September 10, 2018 at 8:00 a.m.

Budget Application & Funding Contract Due (without penalty) - December 5, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

Budget Application & Funding Contract Due (with 20% penalty) - January 18, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ****NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THIS DATE****



Funding Interview Sign up Deadline - (without penalty) - January 18, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

Funding Interview Sign up Deadline - (with 20% penalty) - January 25, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ****NO ORGANIZATION MAY SIGN UP AFTER THIS DATE****

Attend Funding Interview (January 28 - February 8, 2019) - your assigned date/time

You can check the status of your funding application process by viewing the "Funding Application Process Tracking" spreadsheet and confirm your scheduled interview by viewing the "Funding Interview Schedule" spreadsheet on the



If you have any questions do not hesitate to contact Katherine in the SGA office. You can check the status of your funding application process by viewing the "Funding Application Process Tracking" spreadsheet and confirm your scheduled interview by viewing the "Funding Interview Schedule" spreadsheet on the Funding Process page.

