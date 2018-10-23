



It is very important for you to know that if money is left over at the end of the fiscal year your org will be penalized during the next funding allocation period.



Each fiscal year runs September through August.



If your student organization recently transitioned officers were you informed as to whether or not you receive funding from SGA? If you are not sure check the spreadsheet on the SGA website. If your org is listed you need to contact Katherine Taylor for funding training so you know how to utilize the funding. Don't hesitate to contact Katherine anytime at katherine.r.taylor@ttu.edu; 806-742-3631; or 806-834-1738.

