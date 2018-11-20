

Organizations funded by SGA must fulfill three requirements before they can begin utilizing the funded allocations. Failure to meet the deadlines will result with the organization forfeiting portions of their allocation.

The organization must be registered as a student organization, complete Risk Management AND attend SGA Funding Training by:

October 31, 2018 or forfeit 1/3 of allocated funding

December 5, 2018 or forfeit 1/3 of allocated funding

February 28, 2019 will forfeit the remaining 1/3 of allocated funding



Please remember in order to register your organization or attend risk management training you must go through the Center for Campus Life which is located in room 201 of the SUB and the phone number is 742-5433. A link is also provided on the



11/20/2018



Originator:

Katherine Taylor



Email:

katherine.r.taylor@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Government Association





Categories

Student Organization

Student Organization

