



WWE Live! comes to United Supermarkets Arena at 5pm Sunday, September 9. This will be your chance to see WWE Champion AJ Styles and United States Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe; Asuka vs. Smackdown’s Women’s Champion Carmella; Charlotte Flair and New Day plus many more of your favorite WWE Superstars! (*card subject to change).

Tickets are scheduled to go on-sale to the public 10am Friday, but TTU students, faculty and staff may purchase pre-sale tickets 10am Wednesday (July 18) through 12:01am Friday (July 20). Go to



Tickets start at $15, plus applicable fees.



Visit Tickets are scheduled to go on-sale to the public 10am Friday, but TTU students, faculty and staff may purchase pre-sale tickets 10am Wednesday (July 18) through 12:01am Friday (July 20). Go to www.selectaseatlubbock.com during this period to purchase your pre-sale tickets using passcode WWEFAN.Tickets start at $15, plus applicable fees.Visit www.wwe.com for more details. Posted:

7/17/2018



Originator:

Cindy Harper



Email:

CINDY.HARPER@ttu.edu



Department:

United Spirit Arena





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

