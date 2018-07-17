Raider PC Mart is an online computing equipment exchange that allows departments to electronically connect with other departments that may be interested in receiving outgoing computing equipment before it reaches Property Surplus. Technology exchanges between TTU departments make institutional technology investments last longer, extending the use of computing equipment. Individuals must be authorized by the department head to post or review listed computing equipment. While inventory transfer paperwork and procedures are required prior to the exchange, Raider PC Mart allows interested parties to discuss and negotiate equipment trades. As with any equipment transfer, all TTU Operating Policies and Procedures apply. Visit www.raiderpcmart.ttu.edu to view the relevant policies.





Please note that Raider PC Mart is a voluntary utility designed to foster communication and extend the life of TTU’s IT equipment investment. The departments involved are responsible for the terms of the exchange. The system is designed only for the purposes of computing equipment exchange. We encourage you to dust off that unneeded computer or printer and list it on Raider PC Mart—recycle and extend institutional technology investments! Posted:

